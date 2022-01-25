WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ruth Lightbody Cowin of Warren passed away of non-COVID related maladies on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 3:44 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. She was 95 years old.

She was born on November 23, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Alexander Russell Lightbody and Lillian Irene Chesney Lightbody. Mary’s childhood home was on Glenaven Street on the south side of Youngstown.

She was a graduate of South High School.

Mary held various jobs throughout her life. She was a cashier at Oles Market in Youngstown; a secretary for numerous locations, including Home, Savings & Loan; the math department at Ohio State University; West Junior High School in Warren for 15 years; Laird Avenue Elementary in Warren and Dr. Rolf Nissan.

During her lifetime, Mary volunteered with, Trumbull Memorial Hospital in their mailroom and Medicare offices and Trumbull Mobile Meals. She was involved with the Warren Jaycee-ettes and American Businesswomen’s Association (ABWA).

Mrs. Cowin was very proud of her grandson and attended every sporting event and musical performance of his she could. She also delighted in the lives and accomplishments of not only her grandson but her “Mann Clan”, nieces and nephews, with whom she was very close to.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, spending time with friends, playing cards and games and traveling especially to Topsail Island and other locales with the Mann Family. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially The Ohio State University teams, all Cleveland professional sports teams, women’s college basketball and softball, Little League World Series Baseball and the Olympic Games.

Her husband, Richard P. Cowin whom she married Mary 30, 1946, passed away on April 11, 2020.

She is survived by her son, William R. “Bill” and his wife, Linda G., Cowin of Howland; a grandson, Ryan W. Cowin (Claire Larocca) of Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law that was like a sister to Mary and a brother-in-law, Jacqueline Mann and William of Dayton; sister-in-law, Evelyn Lightbody of Austintown; Mann family nieces and nephews and Lightbody nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lightbody, a niece and a nephew.

Special thanks to the staff at Continuing Healthcare of Niles and Buckeye Hospice (Thank You Brenda). Also, to the residents and staff of the Manor of Prague Apartment Facility for their companionship and friendship during her residence there.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481. www.trumbullmobilemeals.org or any worthy or needy organization of your choice.

Per her wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

