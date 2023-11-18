NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Eckenrode, of Niles, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:04 p.m. in her residence. She was 64 years old.

Mary Jo was born in Warren on March 24, 1959, the daughter of James W. and Rosalie Nacco McGinnis.

She was a graduate of Bladensburg High School and furthered her education by becoming an LPN and later an RN.

She worked at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Mary Jo loved traveling, as well as, trying new recipes she’d share with her daughter. She enjoyed going to NASCAR races with her husband, Tom and going to watch him in drag racing competitions where they would spend the weekends camping. She was very close with her grandson Jonathan. Together they have been to Disney, as well as, traveling to Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr concerts, enjoying their shared love of The Beatles. Family meant the world to her and she loved being surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Eckenrode, who she married in 1998; a daughter, Sarah (Steve) Winston of Austintown; her mother, Rosalie McGinnis of Niles; a grandson, Jonathan Winston of Austintown; three sisters, Carolyn S. McGinnis of McDonald, Carla J. Scites of Niles and Lois Welsh of Edgewater, Maryland; sister-in-law, Lisa McGinnis and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; a son, Matthew Winston; an infant daughter; stepson, Thomas Eckenrode II; a brother, Nicholas McGinnis and a niece, Carla Rivera.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

