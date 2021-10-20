Mary Jane Morrow, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Morrow of Salem passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. in Hospice House. She was 89.

Mary Jane was born on January 22, 1932, in Washingtonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Letha Macklin Dalrymple.

She was employed in retail sales for many years prior to her retirement. She often said how she missed the interacting with her customers.

Mrs. Morrow was a member of St. Paul’s Luther Church and the Washingtonville VFW Auxiliary Post 5532.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading a good book or working on a puzzle. She cherished the memories she made and the times she spent with family and friends.

Her husband, George Lee Morrow, whom she married September 28, 1952, passed away on December 8, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Chuck) Gregory of Austintown; two sons, Terry Morrow of Salem and Tim (Patty) Morrow of Struthers; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Myrna McLaughlin.

At Mary Jane’s request, a private graveside service will be held in Washingtonville Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

