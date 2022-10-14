NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTibutes) – Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown.

She was born September 29, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Omar Greenlee and Margaret Lee Fleming Greenlee.

As a toddler, Mary moved with family to Mundelein, Illinois and graduated from Mundelein High school in 1966. She continued her education at Robert Morris University receiving an Associate Degree in 1968.

Although she pursued various office positions, Counseling was her true calling. She became a detox counselor working for St Elizabeth Hospital, We Care More Ohio, and First Step Recovery. She helped many patients reach sobriety with her kind heart and willingness to help regardless of time of day.

Photography was a passion in Mary’s life. She opened a studio in Brookfield. After closing it she continued photography as an important lifetime pursuit.

Family and friends were an important part of Mary’s life. She was a loving sister, aunt, great- aunt and caring friend. Family friends called her “aunt”.

She loved her pet dogs and was especially grateful to Karen Mackin for adopting “Darby” when she was unable to care for him.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Carole (James) O’Brien of Brookfield; three nephews, Sean (Maria) O’Brien, Timothy O’Brien, and Brendan O’Brien (Colorado); two great- nieces, Gillian Hart-O’Brien, Delaney (Colorado), and Paige Adams and extended family members who were like family.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and Sally Archibald and Ceal Merlo who were as close as family.

Inurnment will take place at Mound View Cemetery in Mt Vernon, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted by WM Nicholas Funeral Home in Niles, Ohio.

