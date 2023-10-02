MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Kegley, 85, of McDonald, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 7:14 p.m. in her residence.

Mary was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, on June 16, 1938, the daughter of the late Peter and Bernadine Huber Gifford.

She was a graduate of McDonald High School and was employed as the head cook for the kitchen at Carlisle’s.

Mary was of Methodist Faith and enjoyed playing bingo in her free time. Her favorite hobby was fishing, and she could be found by the water with a fishing pole in her hands and a good friend by her side whenever she had the chance.

She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Rogers of McDonald; a daughter in law, Jo Ann Holmes Kegley; three grandchildren, Ashley, David, and Jerica; and six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Isaiah, Brandon, Naomi, Teddy, and Minnie.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Kegley, who she married on June 8, 1955; two sons, Jeffrey Kegley, and Larry Kegley; five sisters, Catherine McGlone, Bessie Stone, Carol Wyllie, Barbara Nicholson, and Shirley Konwoski; and three brothers, Jack, William “Ted”, and Joseph.

Calling hours will be on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home 614 Warren Ave, Niles, OH 44446.

Inurnment will take place at Kerr Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.