BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Carolyn Shriver of Bristolville passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. in University Hospital Main Campus. She was 79 years old.

Mary was born in Newark, Ohio, on November 28, 1942, the daughter of the late Carl and Phyllis Schultz Deck.

She was a graduate of Shaw High School in Cleveland and furthered her education at Jane Adams School of Nursing to become an LPN.

Mary married her husband, James R. Shriver, on October 1, 1970, and they were together until his passing on August 15, 2009.

Mrs. Shriver was of Presbyterian Faith and a homemaker. She loved children and was proud to be a foster mother in addition to raising her three children. She also had a love of animals, especially cats and dogs. In her free time, Mary enjoyed reading and listening to music, especially Rod Stewart and Johnny Mathis.

She is survived by her daughter, Brittany Shriver; a son, Michael Shriver with whom she made their home; and a sister, Sandy Deck of Cleveland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Tricia Devon Shriver.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s honor to the Animal Welfare League at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

