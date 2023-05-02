NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow that we announce that Mary C. Stancher of Niles passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on June 27, 1928, in Ozone Park, New York, Mary was the daughter of Gennaro and Virginia Vecchi Boccia.

She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and the Parmont Beauty School.

Mrs. Stancher was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Stephen Church, Knights of Columbus Women’s Club and she selflessly volunteered for the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon.

She was a member of the Cortland Conservation Boat Club.

She cherished the memories she made traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Norma Burke, Dee (Randy) DeMont, Lois Maximovich, MaryBeth Stancher and Susan Stancher; her sister, Josephine Medovich; two half-brothers, William (Lynda) Boccia and Michael Boccia; grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Burke and their children, Molly and Katie, Eric (Sheila) DeMont and their children, Harley and Teagan, Kristina (John) Harris and stepgrandson, Ron (Mari) Oakman and their children, Kennedy and Audrey.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Norman; a stepmother, Nancy; two sons-in-law, Brian Maximovich and Ronnie Oakman; three brothers, Ralph, Louis and Gene Boccia and a sister, Evelyn Joseph.

Mary will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her kind heart and loving spirit will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 129 W. Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. There will be calling hours for one hour prior to Mass, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

