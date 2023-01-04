GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Holt of Girard passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:48 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 66 years old.

Mary was born in Youngstown on May 11, 1956, the daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn Fisher Mihaly.

She was a 1974 graduate of Ursuline High School. Following high school, Mary furthered her education at Youngstown State University, where she earned an associate degree of Business.

Mrs. Holt retired with over 20 years of employment from Circle K, where she was a store manager for many years.

Mary was of catholic faith. She enjoyed watching television, from watching reruns of old shows to game shows and the ID Channel. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and extended family. Mary liked to play games on her phone and computer and enjoyed spoiling her puppies. Most importantly she loved and cherished her family and friends, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Her husband, Donald Holt whom she married February 27, 1982, passed away on November 15, 2006.

She is survived by a daughter, Heidi (Anthony) Tribe of Girard; a son, Timothy Holt of Girard; a stepdaughter, Heather Davis and her significant other Adam of Austintown; two sisters, Kathryn Zvara of Phoenix, Arizona and Christine Wasely of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Courtney, Jake, Izabella, Paislee, Madison and Caitlyn.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a stepson, Donald Davis; two sisters, Theresa Butler and Bernadette Mihaly; three brothers, Joseph, John, and Stephen Mihaly; a granddaughter, Marissa.

In memory of Mary, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. SE Vienna, OH 44473.

Calling hours will be on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

