GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marty L. Bratton of Girard passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:56 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 69 years old.

Marty was born in Youngtown on June 20, 1952, the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Parrico Duffy.

She was a 1970 graduate of Liberty High School.

Marty retired in 2015 from the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities where she was a bus driver and workshop specialist for 20 years.

She was of Catholic faith.

Marty looked forward to every chance she had to go to the casino. Wherever there was sun and water you would find Marty, from traveling with her husband on vacation to the beach to her backyard swimming pool where she spent time with her nieces and nephews. Most importantly she was a kind, giving and loving person that cherished all the memories she made with those around her. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Marty is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Bratton whom she married August 26, 1992; a daughter, Lisa Berkiny; a son, Charlie Orr; six siblings, Sue Duffy, Patricia Crossland, Daniel Duffy, April Turner, David Duffy and Pam Duffy; two grandchildren, Jane Bell and Shannon Bell; two great-grandchildren, Otis and Iris and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and her mother-in-law, Lilian Bratton.

In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanna Orr; a brother, Thomas Duffy and father-in-law, Clayton Bratton.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

At Marty’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marty L. Bratton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.