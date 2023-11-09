NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Louise “Marty” Picciano, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Martha was born in Warren, on May 22, 1950, a daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Painter) Toth.

Marty was a 1968 graduate of Niles McKinley High school and lifelong area resident.

She married her husband Nicholas “Nick” Picciano on August 10, 1974.

Marty retired after 30 years of working in the dietary department at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Martha enjoyed cooking, shopping, garage sale shopping, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Niles.

Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Nick; sister, Joanne (Daniel) Campana; brother, Joseph (Linda) Toth; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Donna Malcomson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC.

