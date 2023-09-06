GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark R. Stevens, Sr. of Girard passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown. He was 66.

Mark was born on October 15, 1956, in Fort Benning, Georgia, the son of the late Ronald Stevens and Barbara Briguglio Brown.

He was a 1975 graduate of Ursuline High School.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Material contributions can be made in Mark’s name to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

