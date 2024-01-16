BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Messick of Wadsworth, formerly of Bristolville, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 7:40 a.m. in Summa Health System – Barberton Campus. He was 72.

He was born June 1, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Maxine Munson Messick.

He was a member of the National Guard.

Mark retired from Delphi Packard Electrical in 2004 where he was a mold operator.

In his free time, he loved fishing, especially at his favorite spot on Mosquito Lake. He also enjoyed woodworking and he was known for being a talented gardener,

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Brown Messick, who he married on January 29, 1972; two sons, Randall (Dana Novak) Messick of Whitmore Lake, Michigan and Kevin (Lissette Torres) Messick of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Jack, Oliver, Henry and Lilah and a brother, Rex Messick of Warrenton, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Perman Messick.

Per Mark’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Inurnment will take place at Sager Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

