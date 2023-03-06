NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Allan Peteritis of Niles passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:57 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 67.

Mark was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on January 22, 1956, the son of the late William and Gloria Hosler Peteritis.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Mark was employed in the cablevision and telecommunication industry as a technical supervisor. He started his career with Mahoning Valley Cablevision and retired as a Technical Supervisor for Spectrum TV in Warren.

He attended Christ Episcopal Church in Warren where he served as a member of the Vestry. Mark was also a Eucharistic Minister and a Chalice Bearer.

Mark was an avid collector of Superman Memorabilia and comic books. He helped organize and participated in a comic book show held years ago at St. Luke’s Church in Niles. He made a Superman costume to wear and promote the event and also wore it while accompanying his children while trick or treating around the neighborhood and having a great time. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the church bowling league of which he was the treasurer for a number of years.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Zucas Peteritis, who he married on October 15, 1977; a daughter, Amanda (Richard) Cherosky of Austintown; a son, Adam (Renee) Peteritis and their son Joshua of Beijing, China; two brothers, Gary (Michelle) Peteritis and Christopher (Stephenie) Peteritis; four sisters, Sheri Smith, Phyllis (Joseph) Sudik, Karen (Michael) Carbone, and Wendy (Clay) Gadd; a sister-in-law, Sharon Safranek; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by a son, Brian; and a brother, William.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church 2627 Atlantic St NE, Warren, OH 44483 in memory of Mark or to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Christ Episcopal Church 2627 Atlantic St NE, Warren, OH 44483. There will be an hour of calling hours at the church prior to the service.

Internment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

