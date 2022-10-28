CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion McCombs of Champion passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:54 p.m. in the Windsor House at Champion. She was 81 years old.

Marion was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania on July 21, 1941, the daughter of George and Virginia Rowles.

She was a 1960 graduate of Clearfield High School.

Mrs. McCombs was a nurse’s aide for various hospitals and care centers all over the country.

Marion was of Lutheran faith.

Her and her daughter loved attending bingo together at Candlelite Knolls and occasionally attending a local casino. Mrs. McCombs also enjoyed watching game shows on television. Most importantly she cherished sitting around the kitchen table with her family enjoying dinner together.

She is survived by three daughters, SueAnn (Anthony) Keller, Jackie (Russell) Gisewhite and Becky Andes; a sister, Louise (Ed) Barrett; a brother, George Rowles; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Lisa and Georgia Stone; a sister-in-law, Patti Rowles.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by, three sons, Roger and Rodney Stone and Charles McCombs; a daughter, Melissa Stone; a brother, Clair Lee Rowles.

At Marion’s request there will be no calling hours, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

