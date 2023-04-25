NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn DeCesare of Niles passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 7:40 a.m. in Aventura Humility House. She was 93.

Marilyn was born in Warren on March 24, 1930, the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Cassedy Grace.

Mrs. DeCesare was a 1948 graduate of Warren G, Harding High School. Following high school, she furthered her education at Youngstown State University earning her bachelor’s degree in education specializing in Reading.

Marilyn was a teacher with the Niles McKinley School System for 30 years. She taught Home Economics until they ended the program and then began teaching reading until her retirement in 2000.

Marilyn was of Methodist Faith and was very active at the First United Methodist Church in Niles. She was also a volunteer for over 20 years at Shepherd of the Valley. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing embroidery, sewing, and making beautiful quilts.

She is survived by three sons, David J. (Janet) of Mineral Ridge, William J. (Svetlana) of Lordstown, and Paul M. (Dianne) of Mineral Ridge; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, John DeCesare, whom she married March 21, 1953; and a son, Mark J. DeCesare.

A service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, in the chapel at Crown Hill Burial Park 3966 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

