WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite “Peg” Fabian of Warren passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 83 years old.

Marguerite was born in Warren on June 23, 1938, the daughter of the late George H. and Frances J. Wise Johnson.

She was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

Ms. Fabian was employed as a school bus driver for Trumbull County Co-op. She also worked at Gabe’s Department Store.

Peg, as she was affectionately known by her family and close friends, loved riding motorcycles and being out on the open road, she found relaxation working in her yard and on crafts. She enjoyed listening to the music of the 50s and 60s and attending auctions with her fiancé, Albert. Peg will always be remembered as a free spirit that occasionally liked to cause a little trouble.

She is survived by four children, Chrystal “Cookie” Hetzler of Youngstown, Colette “Sandy” Quick of Warren, Sherry Lynn Prescott of Oklahoma and Michael (Maria) Gleason of Katie, Texas and her fiancé, Albert Wojnarski of Braceville, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by a daughter, Claudette “Cindy” Smith; a son, Richard Allen Parker; a brother, William “Bill” Haracterode and a sister, Patricia “Pat” Lange.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, 3559 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marguerite “Peg”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.