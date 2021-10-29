Margaretta “Marge” Lardas, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaretta “Marge” Lardas of Girard passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 6:32 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 82 years old.

She was born in Warren on March 19, 1939, the daughter of the late Carl and Margarita Tarkanick Lukasko.

She was a graduate of St. Mary High School in Warren.

Mrs. Lardas was employed as a secretary for an Immigration and Naturalization Citizenship School in Youngstown. She met her husband while working for the school.

Marge, as she was affectionately known by her friends and family, was a member of Word of God Christian Fellowship in Canfield where she enjoyed traveling and the comradery with her church group.

Marge had a green thumb and was a Master Gardener at Ohio State University. Marge operated the Greek International Booth at the Canfield Fair for over 20 years. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and cherished the memories she made with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Konstantinos “Gus” Lardas, whom she married November 26, 1970, they celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage together; a son Nicholas (Lisa) Lardas of Niles; two brothers, Carl and Greg Lukasko both of California; two loving grandchildren who will greatly miss their grandma, Nicholas and Helena.

In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Lukasko; two sisters, Ilona Koesterer and Josephine Bakmaz.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Burial will be in Vienna Twp. Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaretta “Marge” Lardas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.