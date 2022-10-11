NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Jury of Niles passed away on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 89 years old.

She was born on July 10, 1933 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James H. and Mary Philips Davis.

Peg, as she was lovingly known by family and friends, was a graduate of Timken High School in Canton, Ohio.

In 1961, she married the love of her life, John Jury.

Early in life she was employed as a secretary at Ajax and quit as soon as she found out that she would be having her son, John, followed by her daughter, Maribeth two years later. Later in life, she worked at Ridge Flower Shop & Gift Shop and she would always bring flowers to her daughter and granddaughters.

Peggy was a member of St. Stephen’s Church.

She enjoyed working on puzzles and crosswords and was an avid reader of the daily newspaper. She also enjoyed shopping and going out to dinner, where she would always save room for dessert. Peggy loved cooking for her family and she would always make sure they enjoyed a grilled cheese or some of her famous cookies when they visited. Peggy loved to socialize, whether it was playing cards with her local card club or an evening out bowling. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She always knew how to cheer someone up and she was a jokester until the end. Peg always saw the good in everyone and taught others to do the same. Most importantly she cherished all the memories and time she spent with her family, especially her granddaughters who she adored.

She is survived by her daughter, Maribeth (John) Mitrega of Liberty Township; a sister, Dorothy Guidone of Canton; three brothers, Ronnie Davis, Harold Davis and John Wayne Davis, all of Canton; two granddaughters, Maggie Mitrega of Miami, Florida and Miranda Mitrega of Liberty Township and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, John P. Jury; her husband, John F. Jury and five brothers, Kenny, Donnie, Bob, Richard and James Davis.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Internment will take place in St. Stephens Cemetery.

