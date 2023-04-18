AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Irja Anthony of Austintown passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:20 a.m. in her residence. She was 96.

Margaret was born in Cleveland on April 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Aino Niemi Koski.

During World War II, she was a “Rosie the Riveter” and assisted in the building of airplane parts.

Margaret was a member of the Highway Tabernacle Church and was very proud of her Finnish Heritage.

In her free time, she enjoyed working puzzles and being outdoors working around her yard. She was also a wonderful baker who made many desserts for friends and family.

Margaret is survived by her children, Richard (Linda) Gettemy of Citra, Florida, Jackie (Dan) DiOrio of Mansfield, Ohio and Janet (Mike) Splain of Canfield; a son-in-law, Peter Pylypiw of Ocala, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jill (Jim) Barnhart, Daniel (Heather) DiOrio, Chris (Bryanna) Splain, Michelle (Aaron) Patlan, Heather Peterson, Gayle (John) Gettemy, Donald Anthony, David Anthony and Michael (Stephanie) Pylypiw; 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack D. Anthony, who passed away on May 13, 2007; her stepfather, William Koski; a daughter, Carol Pylypiw; two sisters, Erna Woodworth and Florence Acierno and three brothers, Bobby Wirtanen, Robert Koski and Tyke Palo.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate care for Margaret and the entire family.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Per Margaret’s wishes, a private service will be held for the immediate family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Irja Anthony, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.