AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcus Len Davis, of Austintown, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12:27 p.m., in Canton. He was 43.

Marcus was born in Youngstown on September 8, 1979, the son of Edward Davis, Jr. and Joyce Ann Davis.

He was a 1998 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Marcus worked as landscape supervisor for Ivory Landscaping.

Marcus was a member of Innovation Life Church.

He had an infectious personality and could always make others laugh and smile. Taking care of others was important to Marcus; especially his family and friends. In his spare time, he loved listening to music, watching the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with his family, who he loved dearly.

Marcus is survived by his two sons, Jayden Davis and Brylen Caddiell both, of Austintown; a daughter, Reyhan Davis of Niles; his mother, Joyce Ann Davis Bradshaw; a sister, Carla Davis of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Antoine Davis of Girard, Keith Davis of Youngstown, Chris (Kim) Davis of Austintown and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Davis, Jr.; a brother, Shawn Davis and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, with Reverend Kent Barnes, in the Innovation Life Church, 4478 Boardman-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

An hour of calling hours will be held prior to the service.

Internment will take place in Green Haven Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

