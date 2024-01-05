WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marc Andrew Thompson, 67, of Warren, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 18,1956 to Louis Thompson and Phyllis (Redwine) Gray.

Marc attended West Tech High School before beginning his lifelong trade and business in construction.

He was a devoted father and grandfather, passionate about music, motorcycles and spending time with his family.

Marc was preceded in death by his father, Louis Thompson; mother, Phyllis Gray and stepfather, Willy (Jack) Gray.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer Thompson, Jessica (Biagio) Boytim, Eric Thompson and Emily Thompson; grandchildren, Madison, Monroe, Carter, Evelyn, Josephine, Bo and Archer; his brothers, Michael, Steve (Kathy) and Matthew; a sister, Patti and many other nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481 with a Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate and bless the life of Marc.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

