YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis W. Mason, Jr., 60, of Youngstown, passed away of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

He was born in Warren on January 12, 1963, the son of Louis W. Mason, Sr. and Charlotte V. Mason.

“Buck” as he was lovingly known as by his family was a 1981 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and The Gordon D. James Career Center specializing in auto mechanics.

He had a love of vintage cars and loved working with his hands. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors whether it was mowing the lawn or giving a helping hand to someone in need. Buck was also an avid reader and he also loved watching a good game of football on a Sunday afternoon.

Buck was strong in his faith and had a personal relationship with his Lord and Savior. He attended services at Trinity United Methodist Church of Youngstown.

He is survived by his companion of more than 20 years, Linda Stoner of Youngstown, who he considered the love of his life and with whom he made his home; a daughter, Tabitha (Steve) Kassin of West Chester, Ohio; five grandchildren, Gennah, Alisha, Kendall, Brynlee and Carter; his father, Louis W. Mason, Sr. of Niles; three sisters, Sherry (William) Strohmeyer of Niles, Sonia Mason of Niles and Sally (Gamal) Nagi of West Chester, Ohio; nephews, Patrick and Chad and a niece, Ginger.

Buck was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte V. Mason and a daughter, Stephanie Mason Lattanzio.

Per his wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Inurnment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

