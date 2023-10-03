YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LouEllen White Newell 79, of Youngstown, passed from this life on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing after a prolonged illness.

LouEllen was born to Clarence and Carrie Jean White on July 1, 1944, in Akron, Ohio.

She is survived by her son, Aaron Newell and his wife, Joyce; granddaughters, Amberly Honea and Zoey Newell; great-granddaughter, Korra; brothers, Clarence and Robin White and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Newell; her mother; sisters, Eilene Hartney and Annabel Renner; granddaughter, Jocelyn Newell and best friend, Bonnie Bollard.

LouEllen was a night nurse at Northside/Forum Health Hospital.

She was an active member of Liberty Assembly of God Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, youth group sponsor, flower caretaker and elder care nurse.

She loved to read, listen to Family Radio, garden and help others.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held on Sunday, October 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Liberty A/G Church on Belmont Avenue.

Memorials can be sent to Liberty Assembly Missions Fund, 6779 Belmont Avenue, Girard, OH 44420.

