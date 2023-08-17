BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Santee of Bristolville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:33 a.m. in her residence. She was 54 years old.

Loretta was born in Cleveland on January 21, 1969, the daughter of the late Charles and Joann Chastain Santee.

She was a graduate of Eastlake North High School. While in high school, she acquired her certification in data entry from Willoughby-Eastlake Technical School. She earned her associate degree in international business administration from Lakeland Community College.

Ms. Santee was of Lutheran faith and placed first and foremost in her life.

She enjoyed reading scripture from the Bible and other religious articles. She also found comfort in reading poetry, history and self-help books. Loretta found relaxation in landscape photography and capturing the essence of people in a natural setting. She had a passion for music, her favorite genres include country and rock music and she especially enjoyed listening to Michael Stanley, Karen Carpenter and Rick Springfield. She always said her greatest accomplishment was her kids who she adored with all her heart.

Loretta is survived by two daughters, Luna Roffe and Christina Roffe, both of Fort Mill, South Carolina and a brother, John Santee of Eastlake, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At Loretta’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

