NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Mahood of Niles passed away surrounded by her loving daughters on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 3:10 p.m. in Niles. She was 77.

Lois was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Wade and Alma V. Carlson Beaver.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Ms. Mahood was a loving homemaker.

She was of Protestant faith.

Lois enjoyed going for walks throughout her community, watching and feeding birds, completing puzzles and word searches, going to the casino and playing scratch-offs and socializing with all of her neighbors. Most importantly she enjoyed her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Mahood is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca L. Thomas of Niles and Kathleen M. Savin of Springboro, Ohio; two sisters, Mary Vercher of Beavercreek, Ohio and Beverly Barber of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Courtney Davis, Donald “Jake” Davis, Izabella Popescu, Madisyn Savin, Samantha Savin, Darron Thomas and Myrah Thomas and two great-grandchildren, Ember Savin and Grant Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lois’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

