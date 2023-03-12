MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ruth Austin, 69, of McDonald, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023, with her family at her bedside.

She was born November 7, 1953, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Ollie B. Dukes, Sr. and Adell Dukes.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as, an awesome aunt, cousin and friend.

She worked as a sprayer for Kraftmaid Cabinets for 15 years until her retirement.

In her spare time, she loved visiting and spending time with her family and friends. Linda also enjoyed playing Bingo.

She is survived by her five children, Dwayne (Cheryl) Dukes, Jermaine Dukes, Antonio Dukes, Sr., Eric Cook and Deanna Dukes; her sisters, Rachel Bonner, Mary Bodiford, Deborah (Ronald) White and Sheri (Carlo) Eggleston and sister-in-law, Jackie Dukes; a brother, Mark A. Dukes, Sr.; 26 grandkids; 34 great-grandkids; numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Siebert Austin and her brothers, Willie E. Dukes, Sr., Edwin L. Dukes, Donald R. Dukes, Sr., and Ollie B. (Lamont) Dukes, Sr; two grandkids and a great-grandson.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers.

Per Linda’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.