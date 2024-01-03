NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Kay Peyatt of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 5:06 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 76.

Linda was born in Warren on July 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Kenneth Erwin and Catherine McDonald Erwin.

Linda was a hard-working person by nature. She loved cooking for her loved ones and taking care of others. She enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips to Canada. Her greatest love was her family.

Linda is survived by her three children, Paula Martin, William Peyatt and Catherine Sebastion; a sister, Merilu Roach; a stepsister, Janet Krempasky; 11 grandchildren, Kristi Sanford, Ashley Martin, Amanda Mallory, Kayla Martin, Bobby Joe Johnson, Brandy Peyatt, Jeffrey Peyatt, Joseph Yager, Thomas Erwin, William Erwin and Kyle Peyatt and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Peyatt; a son, Tommy Erwin; a stepson, Paul VanKirk; a stepmother, Phoebe Erwin; a brother, Kenneth Erwin; two sisters, Martha Paulette White and Glendora Erwin; three stepsiblings, Jim Shook, Terry Shook and Shirley Anerino and a great-grandson, Del’Son Porterfield.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

A memorial service will be on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, 21 Fairview Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Linda Kay Peyatt, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.