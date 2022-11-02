WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ellison of Warren passed away in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. She was 73 years old.

Linda was born on May 30, 1949, in Elkins, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lindy Byrd and Betty Jo Judy Ramsey.

She graduated from High School in Pueblo, Colorado.

Linda was a homemaker and was of Pentecostal Faith. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and watching sports, especially her beloved Cleveland Browns.

She is survived by her two daughters, Holly (John) Issa of Newbury, Ohio, and Melody Byard of Niles; two sisters, Pam (John) Austin, and Judy Wiswell; seven grandchildren, Noelle, De Anna, Heather, Tristan, Ryan, Brandon, and Melissa; and 11 great grandchildren, Trinity, Kandace, Skylar, Denver, Matilynn, Piper, Blake, Lailah, Ella, Ayrabella, and Lylithe.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Harmon; and two brothers, Bertsel Ramsey, and Lindy Byrd Ramsey, Jr.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC. 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

