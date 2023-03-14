NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian F. Broadhurst of Niles passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 10:20 p.m. in Liberty Health Care Center-Windsor House. She was 73.

Lilly was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on February 8, 1950, the daughter of the late Albert and Bernice Rummel Coxson.

She was a homemaker and worked at multiple area businesses as their cleaner. In her spare time, Lilly enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading. Her family and grandchildren were her world, and she would do anything in her power to care and provide for all of them.

Her husband Donald Leroy Broadhurst, whom she married October 19, 1968, passed away in 1997.

Lilly is survived by her children, Tabatha (Justin Pautot) O’Neill of Niles, William (Wendy) Broadhurst of Barstow, California, Tina (Dary Shaw) Broadhurst of Niles, Terri Broadhurst of Girard, and Russell Broadhurst of Alliance; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lilly was preceded in death by three siblings, Albert Coxson, Louise McFarland and Goldie Leary.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for food dishes to be brought to the luncheon following the service.

Calling hours will be on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446. The family has asked all in attendance to wear pink to honor Lilly.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

