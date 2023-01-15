WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lezlie A. Miller passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. She was 60 years old.

Lezlie was born in Warren on April 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert and Patricia Taylor Foust.

She was a 1980 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Mrs. Miller was employed at Hills, Ames and Tropitan for many years. She loved her jobs and was a very dedicated employee and hard worker.

She married her high school sweetheart, Mark Miller on February 14, 1983. She was a devout wife for 40 years.

Lezlie’s number one love in life was her family and friends. Her love for animals came in a close second. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, admiring the beautiful flowers she grew. She would never pass up the ability to ride on the back of their Harley Davidson. She had a huge heart and touched everyone’s life who crossed her path. In fact, no words can describe the individual that Lezlie was.

Lezlie will be watching over her loving family as their guardian angel. Lezlie’s legacy will be carried on by her daughter, Mindy Miller, whom she loved dearly. As her only child, Mindy was the light in her eye and she was very proud to be her mother.

In addition to her parents, Lezlie was preceded in death by a brother.

At Lezlie’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

