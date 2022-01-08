NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena Mollica Martorana of Niles passed away on the morning of Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness. She was 94 years old.

Lena was born in Niles on September 28, 1927, the daughter of the late Sylvester and Sara Casamento Mollica.

She was a 1945 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Lena was a beautician for over 40 years. She retired in 1986 after 10 years of employment with General Electric where she held various positions throughout her time there.

Lena was a devoted member for over 70 years of The Church of Jesus Christ. She served as an ordained deaconess for over 50 years and was a member of the Ladies Uplift Circle.

Mrs. Martorana loved traveling and she was known to many as an excellent cook. Spending time with her family and making memories to last a lifetime were near and dear to her heart. Most importantly serving God and sharing His word was foremost in her life. Lena always made time to put others first.

Her husband, Russell Martorana, whom she married December 6, 1952, passed away on December 27, 2009.

Lena is survived by two sons, Wayne (Karyn) Martorana and Brian (Rebecca) Martorana; a son-in-law, Stacey Light; eight grandchildren, Celisa (Ky) Beca, Lucas (Christine) Martorana, Britany (Sedat) Olgun, Shannon Martorana, Erin Light, Brian Martorana, Kaleb (Courtney) Martorana and Johnna Martorana and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Ruya and Kyra Olgun, Sofia Martorana, Blakeley Harris and Cassidy Martorana.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lena was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Martorana; a sister, Carmel Genaro and two brothers, Anthony and Philip Mollica.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lena’s name to The Church of Jesus Christ.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ 1900 Keefer Road Girard, OH 44420.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, in in the church with Wayne Martorana, Brian Martorana and Stacey Light Officiating.

Interment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

