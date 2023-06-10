NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. Fulsher 79 of Niles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Lawrence was born October 31, 1943, to the late Stanley Fulsher and Dorothy Freewald in Port Sanilac, Michigan.

Lawrence served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

After serving in the military, Lawrence preferred to spend his time with his family, friends and neighbors and enjoyed socializing with everyone.

He is survived by his daughter, June (Dan) McComb of Lexington, Michigan, Carolyn (Larry) Smafield of Port Sanilac, Michigan, William Fulsher of Port Huron, Michigan, Marjorie (Roger) Dien of Port Sanilac, Michigan; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, as well as Caregiver, Linda Page of Niles, Ohio.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lawrence J. Fulsher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.