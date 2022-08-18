NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie E. Carroll of Niles passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 1:19 a.m. in her residence. She was 56.

Laurie was born in Toledo on March 3, 1966, the daughter of the late John Clay and Addie Mae Fife.

She attended Weight High School in Toledo and was a homemaker.

Laurie was of Christian faith. She had a huge heart and was always caring for others. Laurie was a great cook and enjoyed tending to her flowers. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of over 35 years, Charles Carroll; two sons, John (Jessica) Moussa of McDonald and Patrick (Janice) Carroll of Youngstown; seven siblings, Mary Clay, William Clay, Gary Clay, Patricia Clay, Marty Clay, Roger Clay and Rodney Clay and seven grandchildren, Chyanne Dallies, John Budrevich, Casey Carroll, Maci Moussa, Milo Moussa, Chloe Carroll and Vada Moussa.

In addition to her parents, Laurie was preceded in death by three brothers, Ora Clay, Robert Clay, and James Clay.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

