HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kyralynn Rose Nycum, of Howland, a vibrant soul, departed our earthly existence on Friday, June 9, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She will bring the gift of life to others through organ donation.

Just 19 years old, she was born on December 30, 2003, to parents David and Rachelle (Schudel) Nycum.

Kyra was an intelligent, loving, compassionate, outgoing, (and ferociously stubborn) young lady who attended Howland Schools most of her life.

She struggled greatly with anxiety and other mental health issues but persevered with her friends and family being her greatest motivation. She was proud of her recent accomplishments, having just completed her GED and was scheduled to receive her diploma June 22nd. She also recently started a job at Valvoline and was excited about all the new things she was learning about cars.

Kyra loved animals and spent every Saturday the past year and a half volunteering at West Side Cats in Youngstown.

Family left to mourn her departure are her father, David Nycum; a brother, Seth Nycum; a sister, Deanna (Ray III) Daniels and their children, niece and nephew, Matthew, and Scarlett Daniels; grandparents, Connie and Jerry Nycum, all of Howland; an aunt, Julie (Chad) Wilkinson and their son, Connor of Bazetta and mother, Rachelle Nycum of Greenville, Pennsylvania. She will always be loved and missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to any mental health causes, West Side Cats, or your favorite animal charity or to Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Cremation will take place and calling hours will be on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

