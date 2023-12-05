YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kyle Ralph Wheeler, Jr. age 66 went home to be with the Lord Monday December 4, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital Youngstown with his devoted son-in-law Bradley by his side.

Kyle was born in Batavia, New York, on June 13, 1957, the son of Kyle Ralph Wheeler, Sr. and Alice Romayn Wheeler nee King and relocated with his family in his early adulthood to Chilhowie, Virginia.

He met his wife, the former Grace Lillian Mason, in 1980 and they married on New Year’s Day 1981. Grace and Kyle remained married for 41 years until Grace passed away November 2, 2023. Grace and Kyle made their home in Marion, Virginia until they moved in with their son David and his husband Bradley upon their marriage in 2002 and relocated with them to Youngstown, Ohio in 2010.

Kyle and Grace had one child, their son David, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on their 41st wedding anniversary December 31, 2022. David was a very good son who took good care of his parents through his untimely death.

Kyle was a soft-spoken humble man who worked hard for his family spending his working life in Virginia at Virginia House furniture Harwood’s, First United Methodist Church and retired in 2009 from TRW Automotive.

Kyle enjoyed his spending time reading and watching television. Kyle was never a complicated man and enjoyed just being with his family at home. After retiring and moving to Youngstown, Kyle liked to help his son-in-law Bradley now and then with the rental properties and helping his son David in his beloved peony garden.

Through Bradley’s retirement in 2021 from Pepsico, Kyle enjoyed helping David and Bradley out at the Shell Station by doing drink stocking. Kyle was much loved by the customers and staff alike, especially Ann, Vicki, Jami and Bill, whom he thought so much of. Kyle’s one weakness was his love of sweets, treats and desserts and always enjoyed the surprise delights Bradley and Ann made for him including the pumpkin cheesecake roll Ann surprised him with this Thanksgiving. It really made his day.

Anyone lucky enough to have met Kyle liked him, He was a man of very few words but was kindhearted, giving and always willing to help friends, family, or strangers alike. He’d gladly have given anyone the shirt off of his back.

While Kyle, Grace, and David’s passing all within eleven months has been very hard, they are together again. It is a comfort to know Kyle is where he so longed to be, in heaven with his beloved Grace and David.

In addition to his parents, Kyle was preceded in death by his brothers Timothy Wheeler and Curtis Wheeler and sister Vicki Norman all of Virginia.

Kyle is survived by his devoted son-in-law Bradley with whom he made his home; sister Pam Chewning and Husband Jerry of Virginia; sisters-in-law Elsie Mutter-Wheeler and Melissa Wheeler; brother-in-law Steve Mcgrady of Marion, Virginia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews in Virginia.

