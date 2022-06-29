NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Richard Bigley, Jr., “Kenny”, 66 of Negley, Ohio, departed this mortal coil on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home.



Kenny was born on June 7, 1956, to Margie (Felix) Lewis and Kenneth Bigley, Sr. in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was the oldest of five siblings, as well as having several stepsiblings.

He was married four times and had three children and six stepchildren.



Kenny had grown up in Austintown, attending school there, through the 8th grade, prior to moving to East Palestine. He graduated from East Palestine High School, Class of 1974 and later attended YSU.

He was a multi-certified welder and member of the Steel Workers Union.

In addition to this he was an accomplished artist, in the mid 90s you couldn’t walk through East Palestine without seeing someone wearing one of his air-brushed T-shirts. He was an avid Beatles fan and collector but his two greatest loves were his yellow lab, “Buddy” and butterscotch candies.



He is survived by his mother, Margie of Columbiana; his sisters, Elaine (Smile) Richards, also of Columbiana and Judy (Rocky) Morris of Meridian, Idaho; a brother, Martin “Buck” El Sass of Columbiana; a half-sister, Barbara Bigley of Struthers, Ohio; his three children, Amanda (John) Minerd of East Palestine, Keith Bigley of New Waterford and Margie (Bigley) Gishbaugher of East Palestine; stepdaughter, Brenda Gorby of Negley; many nieces and nephews and several grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, Sr.; his brother, Keith R. Bigley; a half-brother, Ken Bigley; stepdaughter, Melissa Gorby and his wife, Vickie (Gorby) Bigley to whom he’d been married for 16 years.



Cards for the family may be sent to the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street, East Palestine, OH 44413 or donations to the Caring Hands food pantry, at the church, may also be made and would be appreciated.



There will be no calling hours or service at this time. The family will have a private memorial, at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.