CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Reiner of Cortland passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 10:41 p.m. in his residence. He was 84 years old.

Kenneth was born on February 20, 1937, in Pennsylvania, the son of the late William and Margaret Steele Reiner.

Mr. Reiner graduated from Howland High School.

Following high school, Ken served his country in the United States Army.

He retired after 37 years from the mailroom of the Warren Tribune.

Ken lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and driving his 1949 Plymouth. He also collected trains.

He is survived by his daughter, Darla (Brian) Murray of Warren; his son, Dartanion (Marsha) Reiner of Cortland; the mother of his children, Betty Postlewait Bozek; five grandchildren, Amber, Shannon, Myranda, Brian and Shannon; 12 great-grandchildren, Katlynn, Mallory, Mariah, Joshua, Keyoni, Nevaeh, Kylin, Jordon, Adysin, Nathon, Harli and Nicolas and six great-great-grandchildren, Gavin, Gracelynn, Chairtey, Victor, Penelope and Jakob.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by five siblings, Mildred, Harry, Dale, Clair and Bill.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in the United Church Homes – Niles Community Apartment Hall, 1801 Phoenix Place, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

