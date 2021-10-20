Kenneth Eugene Duecaster, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Eugene Duecaster of Girard passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. in Windsor House at Liberty Health Care Center. He was 74 years old.

Kenneth was born in Hubbard, Ohio on January 11, 1947, the son of the late Herman Jackson and Helen Duecaster

Growing up Kenneth worked on the family farm doing various jobs.

Mr. Duecaster enjoyed the outdoors, from cutting grass and fishing, to visiting Mill Creek Metroparks.

He is survived by his sister, Rose Mills of Girard.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a brother, Charles F. Duecaster and a sister, Emma Jane Duecaster.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

A memorial and dedication services will take place in Jackson Cemetery Coitsville, Ohio at a later date.

