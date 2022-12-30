WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 67 years old.

Kelley was born in Warren on June 30, 1955, the son of the late Robert R. and Shirley A. Edwards Kimple.

He attended Niles McKinley High School.

Mr. Kimple went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Kimple retired with over 30 years of employment from Thomas Steel Strip Corporation. Most of his time was spent as a press operator, however his last few years there, Kelley was in the international shipping department.

Kelley was of Christian faith.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and Mahoning Valley Scrappers fan where he attended many of the Thursday night home games. He enjoyed fishing, attending many of the local flea markets and yard sales. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, spending time at a lake or ocean, and riding roller coasters. Most importantly he was a proud father, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

He is survived by two daughters, Nichole Groover of Girard and Natalie Kimple of Youngstown; two sons, Shane Kimple of Warren and Kelley R. Kimple, Jr. of Braceville Township; three sisters, Robin, Kim and April; two brothers, Michael and Robert; 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Kelley was preceded in death by a sister, Karen and a brother, Dwayne.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446

