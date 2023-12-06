WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Lamar Thomas of Warren passed away after an extended illness on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11:51 a.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 44 years old.

Keith, who was affectionately known as “Mar Mar”, was born in Warren on October 28, 1979, the son of Donald Carver and Ramona Thomas.

He was a 1998 graduate of Warren G. Harding and furthered his education at Tiffin University. He was employed by Delphi as a lift truck operator.

Keith was of Christian faith. He enjoyed riding his mower and spending hours mowing the lawn. He was a huge Michigan Football fan and had numerous tattoos to prove it. His greatest joy was his family and hanging out with wife and kids was his favorite thing to do.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Thomas, who he has been with since they were 17 years old and married since 2003; his children, Kashaad Thomas, Allanna Thomas and Julian Thomas; his mother, Ramona Thomas; siblings, Tyrone Thomas, Claire McIntire, Donald Johnson and April Johnson; his granddaughter, Kaelani, and another grandchild on the way; as well as his uncle, Ray Thomas, who raised him and his two cousins, Corey and Lannel Lewis, who were like brothers to him.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, as well as his aunt, Karen Thomas Hudson who also raised him.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Friends and family may send condolences to www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 7, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.