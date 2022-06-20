NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Warner of Niles passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 8:46 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 67 years old.

Kathy was born in Warren, the daughter of the late Steven and Katherine Koper Chos.

She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Warner enjoyed spending quality time with her family. She loved animals, especially dogs. Kathy held a special place in her heart for Jesus and enjoyed taking time out her day to spread His word to everyone she encountered. She missed wrapping her arms around her husband and feeling the breeze in her hair as she rode on the back of his motorcycle.

Her husband, Roger “Rocky” Warner, whom she married March 27, 1979, passed away on November 30, 2016.

She is survived by a son, Jason (Amiee) Warner; two brothers, Steve (Lynda) Chos and Dave (Shaun) Chos; two grandchildren, Ryleigh and Zachary, as well as her three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Calling hours will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A time of remembrance will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home immediately following the calling hours.

