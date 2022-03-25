MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen E. Tenney, 72 of Mineral Ridge passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley in Poland.

She was born February 15, 1950, in Warren, the daughter of the late Paul Lavern and Rosemary McCusker Salen. She had been a lifetime Trumbull County resident.

She went to Warren G. Harding High School. She attended LPN school and then earned her RN license in 1999.

She worked as a director of nursing at Gillette Nursing Home before retiring in 2012.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in downtown Warren before it closed.

She participated at the Howland Senior Center

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, especially going on vacation with her son and daughter-in-law. She loved to do crafts, collecting Tinkerbell and gnomes stuff.

She is survived by her husband, Kenney Tenney, whom she married September 18, 1993; one daughter, Janelle (John) Nesta of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; one son, Adam (Kimberly) Hammonds of Diamond, Ohio; four grandchildren, Timothy (Kimberly) Hammonds, Sean (Morgan) Hammonds, Megan Hayda and Donny Hayda; a great-granddaughter, Caroline Hammonds; a special niece, Jennifer (Bud) Hoffman and a special nephew, David (Eileen) Salen; father-in-law, Forrest Tenney; brother-in-law, Donald Tenney; nephew, Jason (Danielle) Tenney, as well as several great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves several cousins but one special cousin, MaryEllen Dyson.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Paul David Salen; her mother-in-law, Neva Lee Tenney; a niece, a great-nephew and other family members.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

