NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sharp-Rogers of Niles passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. in Austintown Health Care Center. She was 64 years old.

Karen was born in Warren on October 6, 1958, the daughter of John and Donna Jean Lewis Rogers.

She was a true animal lover and cherished her dogs.

Ms. Sharp is survived by a son, Jason Rogers and eight siblings, Joyce, Kenny, Doris, John, Kathy, James, Carole and Craig.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

At Karen’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

