NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Eason of Niles passed on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in her residence. She was 33.

Julie was born in Warren on March 20, 1990, the daughter of Dennis Cartwright and Janice Ruman.

She had been an employee at McDonald’s and KFC and was a member of St. Stephen Church.

In her spare time, Julie enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City with her Aunt Collen and going to bingo with her mother. Her daughters were her world, and she cherished the times she spent with them playing at the park and going to the beach to swim.

Julie is survived by her mother, Janice Ruman of Niles; her husband, Edward Eason, III of Niles; her three daughters, Prescilla, Evelynn, and Colleen; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

All services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Julie Eason, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.