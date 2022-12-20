HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Juliana Vogan of Hermitage passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6:25 a.m. in O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center. She was 82 years old.

Juliana was born in Sharpsville on July 1, 1940, the daughter of the late William and Hazel “Jenny” Ague Saunders.

She attended Sharpsville School System.

Juliana retired from the former Packard Electric in 1999, where she was employed as a repair technician on conveyors and single standard boards.

Mrs. Vogan was a member of the First Assembly of God in Hermitage.

Juliana loved being in the kitchen, cooking and baking wonderful meals and snacks for her family to enjoy. Most importantly she cherished all the fond memories she made with her loving family.

Her husband, Wade A. “Bo” Vogan Sr., whom she married January 17, 1958, passed away on October 19, 2019.

She is survived by two sons, Wade A. (Nancy) Vogan, Jr. of Springfield, Tennessee and Pudge Edward (Kimberlee) Vogan of Sharon, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Adam, Christy, Kelly, Erin, Wade, Don and Kimberlee and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Juliana was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and William Saunders and five sisters, Grace Combine, Delores Johnson, Maude Batty, Nancy Luce and Helen Murdoch.

At Juliana’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

