NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Gribbin, 79, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 1:21 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 8, 1944, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Francis and Edith Kennedy Gribbin.

Judith graduated from Steubenville Catholic Center and furthered her education by obtaining her associate degree at nursing school in West Virginia.

She was an LPN at numerous local hospitals including Warren General, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Trumbull Memorial Hospital until her retirement around 2000.

She was of catholic faith and enjoyed arts and craft in her free time. Judith also enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Judith is survived by her niece Dawn Rozier, with whom she resided with; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Scharfenberg; and a brother, John Gribbin.

At Judith’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

