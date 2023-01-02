NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Smith, of Niles, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Concord Care Center of Hartford. She was 81.

Judith was born on November 22, 1941, in Delaware, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Lena Zimmer Brokaw.

She was a loving homemaker and found relaxation in reading and cheering on her favorite NASCAR drivers, Rusty Wallace and Bill Elliot on Sundays. She enjoyed sewing and listening to music, especially Kenny Rogers and Patsy Cline.

Judy also loved making people laugh and smile with her wonderful sense of humor. She cherished her time with her family, especially playing her favorite games Yahtzee and Skip-Bo.

Her husband, Frederick Smith whom she married March 14, 1964, passed away in July of 1986. Her second husband, Jim “Jimbo” Fessler whom she married in 1991, passed away in April of 1999.

She is survived by a daughter, Beth (Ray) Smith of Struthers; a son, Frederick Smith of Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Angela (Paul) Johnson of Warren, Jonathon (Denise) Karnes of Austintown, Crystal (Steven) Estep of Youngstown, Danielle (Jim) Amburgey of Niles and Shannon Binion of Niles and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband; Judith was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Brokaw; four sisters, Donna Butts, Jerri Pipher, Chris Flynn and Sharon Heyder and two grandchildren, Joseph Karnes and Cody Karnes.

The family would like to thank the staff of Concord Care Center for their wonderful compassion and care of Judy.

At Judith’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

