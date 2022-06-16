WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Smith of Warren passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 8:10 a.m. in her residence. She was 75 years old.

Joyce was born in Silver Creek, New York, on December 11, 1946, the daughter of the late Harold and Norine Hainer Trewiler.

She was a graduate of Silver Creek Central High School. Following high school, Joyce furthered her education at Youngstown State University where she earned her associate degree.

Joyce was a preschool teacher through the Warren Trumbull Community Action Program. She absolutely loved her job and teaching was a great passion for her.

She was of Christian faith and has studied many religions. She read the Bible every night finding comfort in the words.

She found relaxation being outdoors either working in her flower garden on a warm sunny day or taking walks through the park. She loved watching a pretty sunset and taking time out of her day to color. Joyce had a talent at playing the guitar and singing. Her teddy bear collection is famous throughout her family. Most importantly she cherished her family, especially the memories she made with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout the year but especially around Christmas time.

She is survived by her children, Davalyne Smith, David Henry Smith, Jr., Cora Pursel and Misty Smith; her nephew, Andrew Jimerson; her nephew and caretaker, Daniel Jimerson; 14 grandchildren, Jessica, Windy, Jonathan, Renae, Joy, Sonja, Dustin, Tashena, Noah, Elijah, Asher, Jade, Anthony and Kelly and 27 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings, David Smith and Jean Trewiler; her long-time fiancé, Edward Jones and her nephews, Donald Jimerson and Carl Jimerson.

Calling hours will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

