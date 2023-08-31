WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawrence Maggio of Warren declared dead on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 2:08 p.m. at the age of 32.

Joey was born in LaValle, Maryland, on July 1, 1991, the first-born son of Lawrence Joseph and Lee Ann (Mitchell) Maggio.

He was a 2010 graduate of Newton Falls.

Previously before passing, he worked at Domino’s pizza in Champion, where he had wonderful friends and family. Joseph was also experienced in landscaping and factory work.

Joey was of Roman Catholic faith who often enjoyed nature. He was a protector and an older brother to everyone. In his spare time, he enjoyed a good cup of coffee, his favorite videogames, along with his favorite movies and shows. He was an excellent cook and baker. His family and loved ones were his world and spending time with them was very important to him. He brought love and happiness to many and could light up a room with his contagious sense of humor and joy. He was loved and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his mother, Lee Ann (Mark) Simmons of Niles; siblings, Jennifer Maggio of Colorado, Emily (Greg) Myers of Warren, Michael (Alexis Shook) Maggio, Sr. of Niles, Elijah (Selena) Maggio of Niles, and Loretta Maggio of Niles; his aunts, Dorothy (Rajah) Hunjan, Evelyn Maggio, Barbara (Thomas) Furia, and Jeanette (Gil) Jimenez; nieces and nephews, Hazel Rae, Luna Monroe, Gabriella, Michael, Jr., Raiden, and one on the way in October; along with cousins.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Joseph Maggio; his grandparents, and uncles, Joseph R. Maggio, and Timothy S. Mitchell.

The Maggio family would like to thank everyone for their love and their support in this season of sorrow. All of us appreciate all of the love for Joseph, he really touched a lot of people, and he will be deeply missed until we meet him again with the Man upstairs, enjoy a cup of Joe, scratch a lottery ticket, don’t rush without no vodka, and praise the Lord.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a time of remembrance to start at 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

