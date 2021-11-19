Joseph Frederick Beard, II, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Frederick Beard II of Warren, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 3:34 p.m. in his residence. He was 89 years old.

Joseph was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on January 10, 1932, the son of the late Joseph F. and Goldie Princler Beard.

As a child he delivered newspapers to over 200 customers for the Warren Tribune.

Prior to his high school graduation, Joseph became an amateur fighter and fought a total of 80 fights all together.

He was a 1950 graduate of Howland High School. Joseph furthered his education at Trumbull Business College where he acquired certification in their accounting program.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Serving in Germany and France as a motor pool record keeper, he worked his way from PFC to Corporal in a brief time.

Mr. Beard was the manager for East End Ro-Burton Reeves Apartments for many years.

Joseph was an active member of Leavittsburg Church of the Nazarene. He would share his passion and faith with others by pastoring at local hospitals and would assist in church services at Gillette Nursing Home. Through the church he attended the church camp each year where he was head usher. During the Christmas season, you could find Joseph dressed as Santa Clause sharing the joys of the holiday season.

In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed roller skating and riding his classic Schwinn bicycle. He was known as a jokester and loved playing pranks on his family and friends.

He is survived by a son, Joseph F. Beard III; four grandchildren, Robert (Nicole) Ramsey, Maria (James) Holzhauser, Joseph Beard IV, and Keith Holzhauser; 15 great grandchildren, Brianna, KJ, Robert, Nathan, Andrew, Samantha, Alex, Mariah, Tiffany, Sofia, Alexandria, Joseph V, Christian, Preston and Elaina; seven great-great-grandchildren, Madi, Cody, Paisley, Milo, NJ, Elliana and Kaden.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a son Robert Beard; a sister Margaret Barbone.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

